Music | Kanye West apologizes for his anti-Semitic comments

Many of West's collaborators have stopped working with the rapper.

American rap artist Kanye West has apologized for his anti-Jewish statements on social media. West, now officially called Yesposted his apology in Hebrew on messaging service X and Instagram on Tuesday.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outbursts caused by my words or actions. I did not mean to offend or be disrespectful, and I deeply regret the pain I caused,” West said in a statement.

According to AFP, the timing of West's apology has raised question marks, because the rap artist's most prominent publications interpreted as anti-Semitic date from last year.

Westin the social media accounts were locked in October of last year due to posts that were interpreted as anti-Jewish. At the time, West made, among other things, a publication in which he seemed to imply that Jews were controlling the rapper Diddy. Some organizations considered West to have used anti-Jewish racist stereotypes in his messages, such as greed and control.

In the same month, the sports brand Adidas announced that it had stopped working with West. The reason was said to be West's anti-Semitic comments and racist antics. Adidas has produced the popular Yeezy sneakers marketed under the West name in recent years. The cooperation agreement between West and the clothing chain Gap was also terminated in the fall of 2022 after about two years.

Antisemitism that is, anti-Semitism has reared its head since the end of the year after the Gaza war began.

Several anti-Jewish acts have been committed in the United States and Europe, for example in France, Great Britain and Germany. For example, in Berlin, two masked men threw petrol bottles at a synagogue and a Jewish activity center.