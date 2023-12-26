The auditor of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), José Perdiz, stated this Monday that he must obey Justice and “call elections” within the set deadline, in response to a letter from FIFA in which the entity said it would not tolerate interference and threatened to expel Brazil.

“As ruled by the Brazilian Justice, in a decision confirmed in all instances, (…) I must call elections within the given period, with the required transparency and integrity,” Perdiz said in a statement sent to the EFE Agency.

Perdiz serves as interim president of the CBF after a court in Rio de Janeiro, on December 7, removed the entity's top leader, Ednaldo Rodrigues, from his duties by rejecting an agreement that allowed the latter to present himself in 2022 as the sole candidate for a four-year term. The ruling also ordered new elections to be held within 30 days to definitively replace Rodrigues.

FIFA and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) They already expressed through a letter their concern with the open crisis in the governing body of Brazilian football and in turn with the appointment as auditor of Perdiz, who on the other hand is president of the Court of Sports Justice.

However, FIFA and Conmebol sent a second letter last Sunday in which they raised the tone. In said document, leaked by Brazilian media, they emphasized that, in accordance with their statutes, the member associations of the

FIFA “must manage its affairs independently and without the undue influence of any type of third party.”

They stressed that “any violation” of that principle “may lead to sanctions, including the suspension” of the CBF before FIFA, which would mean that Brazilian teams and clubs “would no longer have the right to participate in international competitions.”

In this framework, they announced that they will send a joint mission to Brazil during the second week of January (8-14) to meet with the parties with the intention of “examining the situation” and “finding a solution”, respecting “the autonomy” of the CBF.

“FIFA and Conmebol want to strongly emphasize that, until this mission arrives, no decision that affects the CBF will be made, including any election or call for elections,” they indicated in the letter. In response, Perdiz said that he received “with satisfaction and respect” the new letter, which he sees as “a positive sign” that they support the electoral process.

However, he stated that it is his duty “to conduct this transitional stage by rigorously observing the legal frameworks with independence and impartiality, in line with the statute of the entity itself and of FIFA, having as its sole objective to comply with the ruling of the Brazilian Justice.”

EFE

