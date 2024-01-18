Music | Jyväskylä celebrates a new concert hall – Okko Kamu as the main guest

The Jyväskylä Paviljong hall was renovated into a concert hall with the help of electroacoustics.

Jyväskylä

Audience showed standing ovation when Jyväskylä Sinfonia had played its first concert in its new home hall, Paviljongi, on Thursday.

With the move, the stage has been expanded and the acoustics have been improved with the electronic Meyer Constellation acoustics architecture. The improvement works cost 7.5 million euros.

The first impression was that the artificial carrying capacity of the sound could be slightly reduced. In any case, the sound is now enormously better than in the Jyväskylä City Theatre, where the orchestra suffered from a lack of acoustics for decades.

The concert at first the news was also heard: the conductor Ok Kamu has promised to be the main guest of the orchestra. Pesti includes three concert programs, the first of which will be heard in the fall and the next two during 2025. He will start as the orchestra's chief conductor in the fall of this year Lorenzo Passeriniwhich has recently received guest gigs from famous opera houses, such as Milan's La Scala opera house.

Kamu led the opening ceremony by Jean Sibelius of the first symphony and as extra of Finland.

“This hall is a paradise compared to the old theater acoustics,” Kamu praised HS.

The opening concert was also part of the program Kirmo Lintinen initial presentation of the commissioned work and Anna Clyne the European premiere of the work, where the Meta4 quartet led the orchestra without a separate conductor.

“This hall is a great move for the better, but only an intermediate stage”, the members of the Meta4 quartet judge.

The pavilion is also heavily used for conferences and other purposes.

The dream of a real concert hall suitable for a symphony orchestra without the help of electricity still lives on in Jyväskylä.

HS.fi will publish a review of the opening concert on Friday.

Correction on January 18 at 22:58. Jyväskylä Sinfonia's old home, Jyväskylä Teatteritalo, was designed by Alvar Aalto, not Paviljonki, as mentioned at the beginning of the article.