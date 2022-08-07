Music | Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck address claims they stole an old folk poem for lyrics to their song

It is a work of oral folk poetry, the original author of which may be impossible to trace.

Johnny Depp’s and By Jeff Beck allegedly lent lyrics to one without compensation 18– about the songs on his album, says The Guardian. According to Depp and Beck’s representatives, the two are working it out.

Claims apply 18album track Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade. According to the claims, the song’s lyrics contain several verses of the American poet’s pseudonym Slim Wilson’s of the work Hobo Ben.

It is an old work of American black oral folk poetry. The work presented as a poem and a song has been published by a folklorist and documentarian Bruce Jackson in the book Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me. The book is a collection of works of black American folk poetry.

Jackson met Slim Wilson at the Missouri State Penitentiary in 1964 while documenting folklore poetry for his book. The first edition of the book was published in 1974. Later, an album of the poems in the book was also published, on which Slim Wilson, among others, performs his poems as songs.

of New York according to Jackson, who works at the University of Buffalo in the state, Depp and Beck’s song would only have two verses that don’t appear to come from a Slim Wilson poem. Otherwise, the lyrics of the song are equal to the poem. Jackson considers the incident a unique and brazen loan.

18-According to the album’s author information, Depp and Beck wrote the song themselves.

Because Hobo Ben is part of oral folklore, its original author may be impossible to trace. Therefore, assigning the copyright to the right person is also difficult.

Topic Bruce Jackson’s son has also commented, Michael Lee Jacksonaccording to which they are exploring possible legal options to resolve the case.

According to Michael Lee Jackson, it seems unlikely that Depp or Beck would have managed to write such a coherent song without reading his father’s book or hearing the recording made based on the book.

As the author of the book, Bruce Jackson owns the copyright to the transcriptions of the poems, which under US law puts him in the same position as the author.

According to the US attorneys who investigated the case, it is more of an ethical dilemma than a legal issue.

Bruce Jackson comments for Rolling Stone magazinethat compensation from copyrights should perhaps go to entities that have participated in the production of black folklore culture instead of Depp.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp performed in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi park in June.

Read more: Jeff Beck is still strong and Johnny Depp did the vocalist’s job with honor, but there was one big minus in the duo’s concert