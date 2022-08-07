A plane tries to put out the flames of the fire in Santa Cruz del Valle (Ávila) in an image taken on Saturday. RAÚL SANCHIDRIAN (EFE)

The fire declared last Friday in the Avila municipality of Santa Cruz del Valle (350 inhabitants) continues to spread. This Sunday, a total of 23 aerial resources have been deployed to try to put out the fire and the Junta de Castilla y León has assured that numerous land resources from different administrations that have traveled to the area are working to “secure the perimeter”. The high temperatures and the complicated orography of the area are making it difficult to extinguish a fire that has already destroyed more than 500 hectares.

After almost three days of intense tasks, the Advanced Command Post (PMA) has organized this Sunday the operations plan that has more than 400 troops with the aim of stabilizing the fire in this area in the south of the province of Ávila, especially environmentally sensitive. This Sunday, 14 helicopters, a coordination plane, three amphibious planes and five cargo planes on the ground are working in the area. Added to these air resources are four technicians, 10 environmental agents, 15 ground crews, 15 fire engines, 10 helicopter crews, three Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) and members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME). The plan is to incorporate even more means to control the fire.

This fire, declared level 2 on a danger scale of 0 to 3 due to the possible effect on the population, is currently far from the towns in the area. For the Board there are “indications of intent” at the origin of this fire whose cause is being investigated. The mayor of Santa Cruz del Valle, Enrique Rodríguez, told EFE that the fire was “intentional, with capital letters.”

During these days of work, two members of the operation have suffered heat stroke and a member of the El Pico port brigade has suffered a sprained knee. The fire broke out at 4:18 p.m. on Friday in this municipality of Barranco de las Cinco Villas, in the Tiétar Valley region of Avila, about 70 kilometers from the capital. So far this summer, the province of Ávila has suffered several fires, among which the one in Cebreros stands out, which devastated more than 4,200 hectares, together with the one in San Juan de la Nava, in which more than 500 burned.

In Galicia, on the other hand, the Consellería do Medio Rural has declared the fire declared in the parish of Saiar, in the municipality of Caldas de Reis, to have been controlled, and which also affects Vilagarcía de Arousa. According to the latest estimates of the Xunta, with data collected until 8:00 am this Sunday, some 450 hectares have burned. The fires in the A Coruña municipality of Boiro and in the Pontevedra town of Ponte Caldelas also “evolved favourably”. However, they remain active and the number of burned hectares increases.

More information

In the case of Boiro, which began in the parish of Cures, which has also spread to the municipalities of Ribeira and A Pobra do Caramiñal, the area affected is already 2,200 hectares. Meanwhile, the one in Ponte Caldelas, in the parish of Xustáns, which has also affected the municipality of Pontevedra, has burned 380 hectares, according to provisional estimates.

The Xunta also considered stabilized yesterday afternoon the fire that started last Wednesday in the Ourense town of Verín, which, according to the latest estimates, has burned some 600 hectares. Also in the province of Ourense, the one declared in the parish of O Pereiro, which has so far burned about 150 hectares, remains under control. On the other hand, in the Pontevedra town of Arbo, the fires declared this week remain under control. In total, the forest fires of this last week in Galicia have burned some 4,500 hectares.

In Jódar (Jaén), members of the Emergency Plan for the Risk of Forest Fires in Andalusia (Infoca Plan) continue to work to control the fire declared this past Thursday. Infoca has reported through its Twitter account that 18 forest firefighters and two environmental agents are working to control the fire, as well as two heavy extinguishing vehicles. The fire was considered stabilized yesterday at 7:10 am. The Board placed the area affected by the flames on Friday afternoon at about 600 hectares, a figure provided by the Andalusian Government.