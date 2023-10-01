Sunday, October 1, 2023
Music | John McGregor was making music with a top producer, and critics were praising: Then he got a heart-stopping diagnosis

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
Musician John McGregor releases music after a long hiatus. The records of McGregor and his band Kaspar have been critical successes, but nothing has been heard from the musician for a while.

There is a reason for the silence. Six years ago, McGregor noticed at gigs that playing the guitar had become difficult. The fingers simply didn’t work the way they used to. In 2017, the reason became clear: He was diagnosed with MS.

