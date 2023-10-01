Western sanctions must be challenged because they are illegitimate. The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, announced this on October 1.

He called the sanctions policy completely limitless. According to Konstantinov, it is essentially a form of proxy war. In this case, the military is not sent to enemy territory, but they suspend economic processes, cutting off oxygen to the state.

“All sanctions are illegitimate. They are inherently illegitimate. The application of sanctions outside the procedures approved by the UN is not provided for by international law. <...> Therefore, of course, from a logical standpoint, the sanctions should be challenged and declared legally illegal,” Konstantinov said “RIA News”.

He called the presence of Crimea within Ukraine illegal and an “unfortunate mistake.” According to Konstantinov, this is why the region should not be punished for the fact that its authorities corrected this mistake.

Konstantinov believes that at the moment Western leaders are trying to achieve their goals at any cost, without putting legal norms first. Therefore, he believes, it is unlikely that it will be possible to stop the sanctions war. In his opinion, sanctions can only be lifted by making them unprofitable for the economy of the West itself.

“Something has already been done in this direction. Let us follow this path to the end – we will return the West to reasonable, mutually beneficial cooperation. Or we’ll send him and his sanctions to hell. But, in any case, we will never trust him again,” Konstantinov noted.

On February 21, 2022, the European Union expanded the sanctions in force since 2014 against Russian and Ukrainian individuals and organizations “for undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” adding five new persons to the list. Then the sanctions included, in particular, three State Duma deputies from Crimea and Sevastopol, Alexey Chernyak, Leonid Babashov and Tatyana Lobach, as well as two representatives of the leadership of the Sevastopol election commission, Nina Faustova and Alexander Chmykhalov.

Before this, on October 11, 2021, it became known that the European Union had expanded the blacklist for the annexation of Crimea to Russia, including eight more people. The list was supplemented by people employed in the judicial authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol.

The Republic of Crimea joined Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents voted in favor of reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory.