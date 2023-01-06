Music | In the Lappeenranta singing competition, the first prize in the women’s category was awarded to two, in the men’s category, the first prize was not awarded at all

The national Lappeenranta singing competition had been moved forward this time by a year due to the corona situation at the beginning of 2022.

Epiphany night in the resolved Lappeenranta singing competition, the jury ended up dividing the first prize in the women’s series between two singers, while the first prize in the men’s series was not awarded at all.

The first prizes in the women’s category went to the sopranos Iida Antola and Iris Candelaria. They each receive a prize of 8,000 euros, so not ten thousand euros, which would have been the value of the undivided first prize.

The second prize (6,000 euros) in the women’s category went to a soprano Sonja Herranen. The third prize was also shared between two sopranos: Elisaveta Rimkevitch and Heta Samalisto received prizes of 4,000 euros each. Rimkevitch and Herranen also received special prizes of 2,500 euros distributed by the Finnish National Opera and Ballet Support Foundation. In addition, the OP South Karelia special prize for soprano was awarded For Johanna Nylund and Suni Oy’s special prize for Iris Candelaria, 1,000 euros each.

The second prize in the men's series went to baritone Veikko Vallinoja.

Men’s in the series, the first prize was not awarded at all, but the best placed was the baritone who received the second prize, i.e. 6,000 euros Veikko Vallinoja. In the men’s category, the third prize was awarded to two tenors, Joonas Vatjus mixed Jasper Leppänenwho each received 4,000 euros.

The Lappeenranta singing competition was organized from 1st to 6th. January. It was supposed to be organized a year earlier, but it had been postponed to early 2022 due to the corona situation. The jury is chaired by the chairman Lilli Paasikivi mixed Topi Lehtipuu, Ville Matvejeff, Ilmo Ranta, Gabriel Suovanen and Marjukka Tepponen.