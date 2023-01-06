While the national strike continues this Friday in Peru, with at least 59 transit points interrupted throughout the country, politics is added to the social crisis. This Friday, the Prosecutor’s Office opened preliminary proceedings against President Dina Boluarte for the deaths in the protests and also requested preventive detention for the former first lady Lilia Paredes.

On the third day of the national strike in Peru, the discontent seems not to let up. This Friday, the authorities reported almost 60 points with “interrupted traffic” throughout the country. And it is that, despite the fact that the number of protesters has dropped slightly, it does not seem that they are going to grant a truce like the one at Christmas for the moment.

Distributed throughout the country, the protests have a special weight in the regions of Cuzco and Puno -border with Bolivia-, where more discontent has accumulated.

They block roads, impede the movement of cars, display their demands on billboards and, above all, they have a common demand: the resignation of the recently inaugurated president Dina Boluarte.

“We are not terrorists,” reads one of the banners carried by protesters in Ica, the capital of the department with the same name.

Protesters block the Pan-American highway demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Ica, southern Peru, on January 6, 2023. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, successor to ousted President Pedro Castillo, called for dialogue on Thursday to those who block roads in various regions demanding their resignation. © Hugo Curotto / AFP

And it is that many right-wing people dismiss the protesters or any person with left-wing thinking as “turrucos” -synonymous with terrorists-, to discredit their struggles.

“People united will never be defeated,” chanted the crowd in the middle of the blockade.

But those who have taken to the streets do not even remotely identify with terrorists. Most feel cheated by the political promises and the incessant institutional crisis that the country is going through. Many feel abandoned.

The demands: what do the protesters want?

Discontent in Peru has been around for a long time. The country is suffering from an institutional and social crisis that dates back to before the last two presidential terms. But what exactly are all the citizens who have taken to the streets to protest asking for?

On the social level, the most repeated demands during the demonstrations were a greater redistribution of wealth, and more attention to agriculture and to the southern regions, which feel helpless.

“The reason for the strike is the extreme poverty that exists. Peru is rich in everything, mining, gas, tourism and, above all, Cuzco represents tourism, but Lima takes the entire budget and almost nothing comes for the Cuzco,” one of the protesters told the EFE news agency.

People sit on the ground as protesters demand early elections and the release of ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo, in Ica, Peru January 6, 2023. © Sebastian Castañeda / Reuters

Politically, they demand early elections, a new Constitution, the closure of Congress and the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who took office in December by constitutional succession after Pedro Castillo. They also demand the release of the former president of the left, in pretrial detention for 18 months after being accused of rebellion for trying to dissolve Congress and being dismissed in the attempt.

Boluarte, for his part, continues to call for “dialogue” and this Friday he summoned political, social and religious organizations, business associations and State institutions to try to end the protests.

“From the Executive we offer you our hand and heart, we go to your regions or you come to the government house to be able to put on the table and talk about what leads you to the streets to protest and, once and for all, let’s put it put an end to these protest marches,” the president said in a message addressed to the nation.

But sitting down to talk will not be easy. Despite the fact that the president has claimed to have the will to strengthen democracy, respond to citizen demands and fight corruption, many do not trust her. Most of the protesters do not want to sit down and talk to her because they consider her charge to be illegitimate.

A social and political crisis

In the midst of this social earthquake, the political crisis escalates in parallel in the South American nation. The Prosecutor’s Office announced this Friday that it will carry out preliminary proceedings on the complaints filed against the president, Dina Boluarte, and hers, her prime minister, Alberto Otárola and who in December served as Defense Minister.

The Public Ministry will first verify whether or not there is a crime linked to the politicians in the death of the 28 people during demonstrations that have taken place in Peru since Castillo was arrested on December 7, 2022. After said procedure, the Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether to file complaints and advances to a preparatory investigation.

Boluarte, Otálora and other officials have constitutional complaints against them, presented by progressive congresswoman Ruth Luque before Congress. She accuses the members of the Executive of being the alleged mediate perpetrators of the homicides.

On the other hand, also this Friday, prosecutor Jorge García Juárez announced his request for the imprisonment of former first lady Lilia Paredes, wife of former president Pedro Castillo and who has been in asylum in Mexico since December 21, while she is investigated for a case of alleged corruption.

Paredes and his brothers are suspected of illegal association in a criminal organization that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was headed by the former president to obtain benefits from public works tenders illegally. Both Castillo and Paredes have denied the accusations and maintained at all times that they are victims of a “witch hunt.”

Residents block roads today, in Sicuani-Canchis, Cusco province, Peru, on January 5. © Aldair Mejía / EFE

A political instability that has contributed to the outbreak of social unrest. And as the protests continue, food is becoming scarce in Peru. The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation reported that the supply fell by 19.2% in the main market of Lima, the capital, compared to the last month.

It was also reported that there is a shortage of potatoes, which fell by 29% compared to the previous Friday. A situation that could get worse if the Government fails to establish a dialogue with the protesters.

With EFE, and local media