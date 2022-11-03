Music | Adele revealed that her name is always mispronounced – the internet got excited

Adele is preparing to hold a series of concerts in Las Vegas, which she postponed in January just a day before the premiere.

Most have been uttered by the singer Adele got the name wrong, found out in the event organized for the fans Happy Hour with Adele – event last week. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning British singer was delighted when a fan in the question line said his name. It tells about it, among other things Rolling Stone.

“Is he from Enfield [kaupunki Pohjois-Lontoossa]? Great. He said my name perfectly!” said the singer from Tottenham, North London. After that, he repeated the correct pronunciation of his name a couple of times to the moderator of the event To Benito Skinner: “uh-DALE” and “huh-dale”, not “Ah-dell”.

In social media, the information immediately sparked reactions from both fans and critics. Others said they were “literally beaten to death”, others argued about tonal differences in accents in the English language.

“If it was pronounced Uh-dale, it would probably be written Adale,” read one in a tweet.

“In the video, he literally says Adele in a London accent. It’s not some ‘Uh-dale’ like all these articles claim? What?” while another commented, with lots of smileys.

“The fact that Adele says that everyone has pronounced her name wrong when they have emphasized a different part of the name is so stupid. It’s not about mispronouncing the name, it’s about a different accent,” notes a third.

Of course, different countries have their own ways of pronouncing names. For example, in Finland, the singer’s name is often pronounced as it is spelled. Not “Uh-dale” or “Ah-dell”, but “Adele”.

Appearing under just his first name Adele Adkins34, dropped her last name early in her career because he thought it sounded so “boring”.

Among other things Hello– and Someone Like You -songs, the singer released a new one in November of last year 30-album after a break of almost six years.

Now, in November, Adele should finally perform in Las Vegas. In January, he moved his planned series of 24 concerts to Las Vegas just a day before the premiere. The singer was supposed to perform twice a weekend until April. Some of the fans were understanding about the cancellation, but some were furious about the wasted time and money they spent on travel.

According to Adele, she had stayed awake for the last 30 hours to save the production, but time had simply run out.

At that time, Adele said that the transfer is due to the corona disease, which the staff working on Adele’s concerts have fallen into. In addition, the situation had also been affected by various “delivery delays”.

Now in August, Adele told In an interview with Elle magazine in more detail about the reasons behind the cancellation of the concerts. “It had no soul,” he said. “The stage layout was wrong. It was completely separate from me and my band, and there was a lack of intimacy.”

Weekends With Adele The concert venue of the series is The Colosseum, the largest theater of the iconic Caesars Palace luxury hotel and casino, which can accommodate more than 4,000 spectators.