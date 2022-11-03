the sleeve of dragon ball It started in 1984 and its popularity was such that two years later it got the first of its video games, Dragon Ball: Dragon Daihikyo.

At first the quality control of this and other titles was not as good as could be expected. The supervision of its planning and creation was not very close but that changed over the years. In such a way that even Akira Toriyama had to intervene.

This was revealed via an interview from the 30th Anniversary: ​​Dragon Ball Chōshishū –Super History Book–, which came out in January 2016. It was shared by producer Nobuyuki Tanaka.

We recommend you: What time does Dragon Ball show on TV Azteca?

The interviewer pointed out to Tanaka that in the original manga, at least initially, the techniques don’t have names. So he wanted to know how they handled that. His answer was that the creator of dragon ball supported them with these details.

Font: Twitter.

Despite his busy work schedule, Akira Toriyama supported the video game development of Dragon Ball.

Nobuyuki Tanaka commented ‘back then, whenever it was close to the time that sensei usually sent his notes, which was around two in the morning every Wednesday…’.

To the above, this producer added ‘[…]we’d get a call from your editor and go to Jump’s editorial department..

How much did the creator of Dragon Ball support his video games?

Toriyama’s support in video games dragon ball has varied over the years. But when we talked to the first ones, as in this case, it was something vital.

That was revealed by Tanaka when he said ‘and after waiting a while, a fax arrived with not only sensei’s notes but also the names and even drawings of the techniques’.

The producer even pointed out that this also helped Toei Animation, especially to coordinate the colors to be used.

Font: Toei Animation.

The interviewer commented that they did things last minute, and in a way, they did. But when Frieza’s arc came from Dragon Ball Zwhen they had already reached the manga, everything was decided by a weekly fax message.

Nobuyuki Tanaka showed that a sheet of paper was enough to consolidate everything they required and it was quite intense. Especially in times where e-mail or mobile phones were not common.

In addition to dragon ball we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.