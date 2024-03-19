Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law who served as his top Middle East advisor in the White House, believes the “Gaza waterfront” has potential “great” real estate value. And he also believes the Israelis should relocate Palestinian civilians from Gaza to an area of ​​the Negev desert. Ivanka Trump's husband, scion of a Jewish real estate family from New Jersey, made these controversial statements during a speech at Harvard University in recent weeks, the Guardian reports today.

“Gaza waterfront properties could have great value if people were focused on improving their standard of living,” Kushner said in response to questions from Middle East Initiative president Professor Tarek Masoud, complaining about “all the money” that has been spent in Gaza on the tunnel network and weapons instead of education and innovation.

“There is a somewhat unfortunate situation there”, he said again, defining in these terms the war that has been going on for 5 months in Gaza which has caused over 30 thousand victims and has reduced the Strip to a desperate humanitarian crisis. “But from Israel's perspective I would do my best to get people out and clean up.”Kushner added that when he mediated the Abraham Accords for the normalization of relations between Israel and the Gulf countries for his father-in-law's administration, he bypassed the question of the future of the Palestinians.

“But I don't think Israel has said that it doesn't want people to be unable to return later,” added Kushner, who however expressed his belief that Israel should be able to get civilians out of Gaza, particularly Rafah and “with diplomacy” being able to get them moved to Egypt.

But Kushner's advice doesn't stop there, shedding light on the type of policy a future new Trump administration might adopt in the Middle East: “In addition to that, I would put bulldozers in the Negev, and try to move people there, I think this would be the best option, so we can go now and finish the job.” A concept that he reiterated: “I think that opening the Negev now, creating a safe area, moving civilians there and then going and finishing the job would be the best thing.”

Asked whether he believes Netanyahu will not allow the escaped Palestinians to return to Gaza, Kushner replied: “maybe.” Adding that he is “not sure there isn't a lot left in Gaza right now.” However, Trump's son-in-law is absolutely certain about one thing: the creation of a Palestinian state is “a superbly bad idea that would essentially be a reward for a terrorist action.”