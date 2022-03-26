Museums British Museum removes the name of Sackler, who contributed to the worst opioid crisis in US history, from all facilities

Many other major museums in the world have also taken a distance from the Sackler family.

World the British Museum, one of the most important museums, has decided to remove the American Sackler the name of all the galleries and exhibition spaces it supports, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Thus, the museum will once again become one of the many large cultural institutions that have decided to sever ties with the Sackler family. In the past, this has been done, among other things, by the British Museum of Modern Art, Tate, which announced in 2019 that it would no longer accept donations from Sackler.

In February, Tate said also to remove all references to Sackler from its galleries in London. For example, the Sackler Octagon Gallery will be renamed and the Sackler name will also be removed from signs around escalators and elevators.

Likewise, the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Louvre in Paris have taken a distance from Sackler’s name.

Sackler the family has learned for decades to know about very generous charitable donations to various galleries and museums in Britain, elsewhere in Europe and the United States.

In recent years, however, Sackler’s name and reputation have been tarnished as it has been accused of benefiting financially from the worst opioid crisis in U.S. history.

The Sacler family is considered one of the causes of the crisis, as OxyContin, a company it owns, became popular in the 1990s. The drug is highly addictive, but the company markets it very aggressively.

Already, at least half a million victims of the crisis that has claimed the lives of the United States have also been made an eight-part drama series named Dopesickwhich tells by fiction how the opioid crisis caused by a strong painkiller that shocked the United States was possible.

British Museum leader George Osbornen according to the museum has agreed to remove Sackler’s name in partnership with the Raymond & Beverly Sackler Foundation.

According to Osbourne, the museum is entering a new era where collections will be presented to new audiences in different ways.

According to the Guardian, the museum has said it received money from Sackler in the late 1990s until 2013. The museum has no plans to remove other names or look at relationships with other donors.

