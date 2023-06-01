Art lovers discover iPhone in 1882 engraving of Scottish poet

Art lovers spotted an iPhone in an 1882 museum engraving. About it informs Daily Star.

Engraving by R. Josey and James Archer titled “Betrothal of Burns and Highland Mary”, owned by New York’s The Met Museum of Art. It depicts the moment of engagement between the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns and his lover Mary Campbell, also known as Highland Mary. It was in this picture that museum visitors discovered an object similar to a smartphone.

The lovers stand on the bank of the Aire River and look into each other’s eyes, while each of them holds with one hand an oblong dark object with rounded corners, which resembles an early model of an iPhone.

This mysterious detail made many fans of art and poetry think about whether the Scottish poet or one of the authors of the engraving was a time traveler: after all, the first iPhone appeared only 125 years after the painting was created.

However, the presence of a mysterious object on an old engraving has a simpler explanation. The moment Burns meets his lover by the river for engagement is a famous episode. It is known that they decided to consolidate their vows to each other with the help of the ancient Scottish tradition of exchanging bibles over a running stream of water. So, most likely, Burns and Mary are not holding an iPhone at all, but a Bible.

