America and Millionaires It was not an ordinary party; It was a real battle, like the end. A game that was not going to leave room for relaxation or for a sigh. With intensity, with controversy, with a referee in check, with penalties called and missed penalties and retracted penalties, with red cards that should have been and were not, and in the end, with a blue victory, 0-1. Millionaires rule in group B.

Millionaires injured 3 minutes into the game and that injury was lethal. For him Paschal Guerrero An icy wind passed, a Bogota wind. The stands were paralyzed when Leonardo Castro launched his shot on fire, the goalkeeper Novoa did not want to burn himself and left the ball anywhere, alive, hot, dangerous, and it remained for him. Beckham Castro who did not run away from him, he went for her and scored 0-1. It seemed like the first goal of many, but it was the only one, it was the victory.

For America it was a deep blow. The team was stunned by that goal, otherwise it is not understood how Velasco almost took Paredes’ leg off on the floor and was saved from the red card. Then it would be Andrade who evaded expulsion after a stomp. Two referee errors Jorge Duarte. In America the nerves were upset.

Beckham David Castro celebrates the goal that gave Millonarios the victory. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

The red team had its back to the game. Velasco had a goal disallowed for a misplaced fine, then the referee gave him a penalty and retracted it due to a VAR hit. And to prove that America was burning in its own hell, he had a penalty that Facundo Suarez he threw out when the first half was over. That said, it was not a party, it was a battle. And America suffered.

And meanwhile, Millionaires showed his blue fury. They stopped whistling a penalty for a foul on Larry Vásquez, so his advantage could have been better. In any case, the team went into the break with the face of victory.

A triumphant Millos

In the second part, America put her chest to that blue sea. It was for the tie, with total decision and impetus. The team wanted to tie quickly, for the story to start again, but they couldn’t find the goal. Sarmiento had an option but he threw the ball into the distance. And to be honest, that was the only one,

The anguish of the first half gave way to despair. Not even the sobriety and elegance of Charles Darwin Quintero He could infect his teammates. America began the agony of it.

And Millonarios, holding out, and that’s not what he likes, Millonarios hates to back off and wait, but he had no choice. He opted for the counterattack, and in that formula he had to find the second. Paredes missed it. and in that action Leo Castro left injured, another headache for Gamero.

Millionaires finished solid, strong, if there was fatigue, it didn’t seem, because the team did not stop running and never lost concentration. He took a treasure from Pascual Guerrero. Millonarios reached 7 points, leads group B, and dreams of the final.

