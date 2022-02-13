Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai, in its developmental path, is not satisfied with anticipating the future and dealing with its challenges as they occur, but has chosen to manufacture it on a daily basis through dozens of projects that are racing against time, and the advanced technologies it employs in the service of humanity and raising the quality of life, as is the case in “Mathaf” The future”, which puts its visitors in front of unique innovations and takes its visitors on an inspiring journey that enables them to imagine the future they are looking forward to, through an unprecedented interactive experience that enriches the senses and integrates in an integrated way science with technology, so that the visitor becomes part of the foresight of the future and its perceptions open to limitless possibilities. You will help shape the world between now and 2071.

With its unique creative design and inspiring exceptional structure, which motivates its visitors and arouses their passion to embark on a deep journey towards exploring new worlds, the Museum of the Future represents a permanent exhibition displaying various aspects of the future of humanity and the most important technologies that await humans in the coming decades. The Museum also represents a global intellectual center of a kind New, and includes five major experiences that take the visitor into the world of the future.

Orbiting Space Station – Amal

OSS Hope takes visitors on a journey into space to experience living and performing tasks aboard space stations, before returning to Earth, but 50 years from today, to discover what the world has become in 2071 with efforts to restore order. natural and sustainable planet.

The station bears the name “Amal” to remind the memory of the “Probe of Hope” project, which achieved a unique achievement in the history of Arab and international space exploration by reaching the orbit of Mars, making the UAE the first Arab country and the fifth globally to achieve this scientific achievement.

While the Hope Probe project reflects many indications about the vision of the UAE, its strategic vision, and its wise leadership’s awareness of the importance of space exploration and investment in line with the rapid global transformations and supports the country’s goals for the next fifty years, the orbiting space station “OSS Hope”, which is hosted by the Museum of the Future , confirms that promising future prospects await scientists, researchers and enthusiasts in the space sciences sector, which brings more “hope” for humanity to continue its successful attempts to explore space, through the latest Emirati scientific and civilized icon: the Museum of the Future.

Laboratory “Rehabilitation of Nature”

The “Nature Rehabilitation” laboratory provides a unique experience for visitors to the “Museum of the Future.” When they return from the vast space, the visitors land on the surface of the earth, and the laboratory welcomes them with its environment that employs techniques simulating reality. The laboratory allows visitors to conduct many interactive experiments, most notably experiments that involve the use of DNA samples to rehabilitate fungal organisms.

The laboratory reflects the priority that the UAE attaches to issues of environmental sustainability and nature protection, as the UAE was among the first countries to declare its commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and the country is also hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” in Abu Dhabi. year 2023.

oasis

After leaving the “Nature Rehabilitation” laboratory, visitors to the Museum of the Future will be faced with another unique experience, provided by the “Oasis”, in which they discover a world that immerses them in a sense of comfort by stimulating their five senses by focusing on the personal level, so they dive deep within them, and away from external factors. that occupy their attention.

future heroes

Children also have their share in the distinctive museum, as the “Future Champions” platform, designed for children under the age of ten, aims to stimulate young minds to explore new things about themselves and the world around them. The first level includes a set of activities that focus on six skills they need to explore the future: curiosity, creativity, confidence, communication, cooperation, and critical thinking, offering a mix of unlimited games and challenges that require problem-solving and collaboration skills.

The Future Champions platform is more than just a place to learn and play, it is a space in which the future generation lays the foundation stone for their future, and through which they unleash their capabilities.

future today

The “Future Today” exhibition attracts more than 50 exhibitors from leading companies, universities and designers who are shaping the future and providing an overview of what the next ten years can bring us. The exhibition is an occasion to explore the different ways in which technology can shape the future and the many and varied solutions it may provide to meet the challenges imposed on our planet and societies today and in the future, and invites visitors to explore the changes that technology imposes on the future.

Tomorrow’s Industry.. Now

These innovative exhibits and experiences in the Museum of the Future aim to open up the public’s perception of the present and the future, and engage them in an inspiring experience full of positivity in building a brighter tomorrow. The inner ring that mediates the design of the “Museum of the Future” building may be that void that symbolizes an extended gateway towards a promising future, and its endless possibilities, which in its entirety represent part of the vision of the Dubai Future Foundation, which was established to imagine, design and implement Dubai’s future, with the aim of transforming Dubai into a center Global to test and develop innovative solutions that serve humanity and contribute to building a better future for the region and the world.