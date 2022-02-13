Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, congratulated Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director General of Civil Defense in Ajman, and the employees of the Department, for getting first place in strategic exercises at the state level for the second time in a row, with a rate of 96.3 percent. This came when His Highness received at the Ruler’s Court Colonel Al Zaabi and a number of Civil Defense Department officers.. praising this achievement, which indicates the great efforts made by the Department and all its employees who proved their ability to enter into an honorable competition to reach this achievement, which is honored by all members of the Department.

His Highness said: Winning the first place comes only through continuing to improve performance and making more efforts, and continuing training and rehabilitation for all members of the administration, whether they are officers or individuals.. He called on all civil defense workers to take advantage of these achievements to achieve more of them, during Everyone joins hands and coordinates among themselves to exchange initiatives and experiences and accomplish tasks with accuracy and honesty. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi described this victory as the fruit of the attention and support that our service agencies receive from our supreme leadership, and as a result of the directives and efforts made by the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who made excellence in performance a goal. Strategically, it comes at the forefront of security work and the preservation of property and lives. His Highness affirmed that this deserved victory is a source of pride and pride for all employees of the Civil Defense Department in Ajman, and an incentive to continue the process of work and giving to develop performance. It also puts civil defense employees in front of new entitlements that push them to make more efforts to provide the best in the future.

For his part, Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi expressed his thanks, gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, for their support and assistance to the defense.. praising the reception of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Hamid Al-Nuaimi, employees of the Civil Defense, which will be an incentive to provide more hard work and provide distinguished initiatives to improve performance. Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi said: The strategic exercises contribute effectively to raising the efficiency and readiness of civil defense elements, measuring response, developing their skills, improving their capabilities, and measuring the effectiveness of equipment in the face of dangers.