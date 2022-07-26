Carrara’s Next Gen eliminates Bedene, now the derby with Cecchinato. Tomorrow the return of Jannik. The Turin player gives in to Andujar in Austria

Lorenzo Musetti continues to ride the wave of success who, after Sunday’s victory at the ATP 500 in Hamburg, where he won the final over Carlos Alcaraz, further extends his winning streak, also overcoming his debut at the ATP 250 in Umag . Carrara’s Next Gen defeated the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in three sets, winning with a score of 6-2 3-6 6-1, in just under two hours of play. The next round for Lorenzo will therefore be the blue derby with Marco Cecchinato, coming from qualifying, who last day passed the first round against the Croatian Mili Poljiak (6-1 5-7 6-2).

TOMORROW SINNER – Italy’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who will return to competitions after the ankle problem accused at Wimbledon, is also expected to make his debut tomorrow in Croatia. The blue, second-seeded, will make his debut at 20 in the last match scheduled on the central player against the Spaniard Jaume Munar. There is no precedent among the players. Giulio Zeppieri is also on the field again for the blue colors, who after winning his first victory at ATP level last day, will see it starting at 4 pm with the Colombian Galan, author of the elimination of Fabio Fognini. See also Tennis | Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, surprised and failed to salt the opponent who mocked him

SONEGO – Finally, in Kitzbuhel, Lorenzo Sonego leaves the stage on his debut against the 98th in the world Pablo Andujar. A real shame for the Turin player who wasted a 4-0 lead in the third set before finally giving up with the score of 4-6 6-3 6-7, at the end of 2 hours and 43 minutes of the match. At the next round for Andujar there will be the Misolic wild card.

July 26, 2022 (change July 26, 2022 | 23:47)

