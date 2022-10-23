The “Maradona of tennis” is Lorenzo Musetti, crowned sovereign at the ATP 250 tournament in Naples. The 20-year-old from Tuscany beat a Matteo Berrettini in an all-blue final (7-6 (5) 6-2 the result), however, to applause: the Roman with a battered foot managed to fight in the first set, while in the second a break placed by the Tuscan immediately at the start has cut the hopes of victory of the former blue number one, and perhaps also those for the Finals in Turin.

A tournament played splendidly by Musetti, who won his second title this year, after the very heavy one in Hamburg, where he had defeated world number one Alcaraz in the final. The twenty-year-old has not lost even a set in Naples, a sign not only of a sumptuous, sparkling and never banal game, but also of a solidity that is gradually becoming certainty.

The eighth all-Italian final in history, the first from Travaglia-Sinner to Melbourne 2 in 2021, was a match of great intensity, especially the first set. Berrettini, in the twelfth final of his career (seven won and five lost), put his heart into it: supported by a service that got him out of trouble several times, the Roman kept afloat especially with his best shot, but the feeling that he was the one clinging to the match and not Musetti was obvious. The young blue unsheathed his repertoire, as he did all week, with shots full of imagination, with very few passages to the void: the only flaw is perhaps not having closed the first set more quickly, but it doesn’t matter. At the tie break Berrettini, with a lopsided forehand and two not flawless responses, effectively handed the match over to the opponent. The second flew away in a flash, with a peremptory 6-2, but it was clear that Berrettini no longer had any. Lorenzo will be number 23 in the world tomorrow, his best ranking. And everyone thinks that the best, for him and for all of us, is yet to come.