Press service of DGI Moscow: the most cultural district of the capital turned out to be the Central Administrative District

The Moscow authorities named the most “cultural” and “sports” locations in the city. Writes about it Interfax with reference to the press service of the Metropolitan Department of City Property (DGI).

At the moment, there are more than 1.8 thousand buildings in Moscow that belong to cultural or sports institutions. At the same time, it turned out that the largest number of such objects – over 500 – are located in the Central Administrative District (TsAO). Tverskoy, Presnensky and Khamovniki became the leading districts of the Central Administrative District in terms of the number of cultural institutions. Outside the center of Moscow, a large number of cultural objects were found in the northeastern as well as the eastern parts of the city.

The most sporting, in turn, the city authorities called the Eastern Administrative District (VAO), where there are 144 sports facilities – fitness centers, stadiums, and gyms. According to the head of the DGI Maxim Gaman, there are about a hundred sports facilities in the center of the capital. In addition, they can often be found in the western and southern parts of the city.

In August 2022, it became known that the Russians called St. Petersburg the most cultural city in the country. According to data obtained from a survey by the job search and recruitment service Rabota.ru, 57 percent of respondents voted for the city, they assessed the presence of research centers in the city.