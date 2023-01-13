Raped in a disco at just 12 years old: this is the complaint of the relatives of a girl from the suburbs of Siena, who in a post on Instagram ask for the wall of silence around the story to be torn down: “If you have seen or know something, speak up. This girl was on alcohol… Don’t be afraid”.

The facts would date back to the night between 5 and 6 January: the prosecutor has opened a file against unknown persons, the police investigation is still ongoing. From some posts published in recent days on social media it seems that the 12-year-old was unconscious at the time of the violence, because she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Circumstance that would constitute an aggravating circumstance for the alleged aggressor. The harassment allegedly took place in a place where women pay only one euro to enter, perhaps in the bathrooms.

“There are no cameras inside our club – explained the managers again a The nation – but that evening there were three security guards inside, two of whom were permanent and one who roamed the room. A couple of outside valets and another attendant to check the shuttle bus list. And we certainly don’t give minors a drink. The way we are organized, nothing could have happened inside. We were informed by the father of something that I am not talking about.”

The investigators are also listening to the other young people present at the evening. The 12-year-old underwent medical examinations and the psychological support desk was activated for her. The doctors have not yet delivered the results of the analyzes carried out on the alleged victim.