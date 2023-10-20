Specialists from the Moscow Government Traffic Management Center advised drivers to change their summer tires to winter tires due to the expected colder weather in the capital by the end of the month. This was reported on Friday, October 20 website mayor of Moscow.

“The traffic police department has already begun changing tires on cars according to the season. The crews, together with the situation center, work harmoniously 24/7 and are always ready to help drivers. But if you take care of preparing your car for winter in advance, this will help you avoid accidents,” said Maxim Liksutov, deputy mayor of the capital for transport issues.

The department advised changing tires when the average daily temperature is 5-7 degrees above zero, noting that timely replacement will help avoid accidents.

Recommendations also include checking the tires for wear, checking the height of the projector, which should be at least 4 mm, as well as balancing the wheels, checking the condition of the battery, brake fluid and engine oil.

Earlier, on October 18, it was reported that ice may be observed on the roads in the central regions of Russia – along with constant precipitation, cold temperatures and night frosts are expected. Experts believe that some things should already be thought through. In particular, check the battery or replace the windshield wiper blades, as well as change summer tires to winter ones.