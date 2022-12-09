Lack of gardens on the modern Garden Ring explained director of the Museum of Transport of Moscow Oksana Bondarenko.

“The Garden Ring was formed on the site of the Earthen Wall, built to defend the city during the reign of Tsar Boris Godunov. After a couple of centuries, the ground was leveled there and a ring street was created, consisting of wide boulevards and narrow highways. The homeowners along its entire length were instructed to break the front gardens – so the ring became Garden, ”said Bondarenko.

However, in the mid-30s of the 20th century, it was decided to widen the passage for cars, and the green spaces were demolished. The director of the Transport Museum quoted the author of the name of the Garden Ring, architect Konstantin Melnikov: “Having destroyed the age-old gardens, the queen of the Moscow rings was turned into a gloomy stone crypt.”

