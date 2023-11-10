Bretly D. (24), the most wanted man in the Netherlands for days after the murder of Rotterdam psychiatrist Jean van Griensven (60), has made himself heard for the first time. He said through his lawyer that the allegations ‘shock’ him. ‘Not only because of the allegations, but also because he was listed as the most wanted for days.’ And: next month he will become a father.

