In it discord of snitchera community member asked the prominent horror news leaker, DuskGolemif you knew when it would be released Resident Evil IX, to which he replied: “2025, I’ll say that, although it will probably be announced next year.” These claims coincide with previous release dates of resident Evil.

Biohazard was launched in 2017, and two years later it was launched Resident Evil 2 Remake. Village was released two years later in 2021, followed by Resident Evil 4 Remake in 2023. This would place resident evil 9 two years from now, which also follows the pattern of releasing a new title, a remake, and then a new title.

Yeah Capcom continues to follow this trend, which it has maintained for six years, we could see a new remake in 2027. Meanwhile, Dusk claims that a “great game of Capcom” will be announced later this year and will be released in fall 2024, although it is not clear which game it is. On the video game leaks and rumors subreddit, some are speculating that it could be a new Monster Hunterwhich is rumored to appear in the Game Awardswhile others expect it to be a remake of dino crisis. Probably not, but we can always dream.

Warning: There are spoilers below. Resident Evil Village and its downloadable content.

In Resident Evil Villageit is revealed that Ethan died at the beginning of Biohazard and that we’ve been playing as his mold clone the whole time, which eventually dies at the end of Village. We then jump forward in time to see Ethan’s grown-up daughter, a plot point that takes place in the DLC Shadows of Rose.

Set 15 years after the end of the main game, we find out that because she is half mold, Rose has spent her entire life under the supervision of Chris Redfield (due to being classified as a bioweapon). Eventually, she confronts the conscience of Miranda, the villain of Village, which has been tampering with it and which is now stored in the organic Megamycete database. But she also finds her father, Ethan, who goes by the alias Michael. Together, the two destroy Miranda once and for all.

Capcom announced that the Winters story is over, which means it’s likely that Resident Evil IX follow a new character, if not a legacy one. But for now, we don’t know enough to do more than speculate. It could bring Jill or Claire or Leon back, but it could also tell a whole new story. We’ll have to wait and see.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: more jill please Capcom, you already liked Leon, we love Jill. Or someone new could also be, just don’t apply the exoprimal uncle Capcom.