FFive students were given suspended sentences and one student was sentenced to six months in prison for their involvement in the murder of teacher Samuel Paty in France. A juvenile court in Paris imposed the sentences on Friday for the students’ involvement in the dramatic lead-up to the Islamist-motivated terrorist act three years ago.

On October 16, 2020, an 18-year-old killed and then beheaded the history teacher in a Paris suburb. The police shot the perpetrator, who had Russian-Chechen roots. The crime sparked international outrage.

Before the crime, the teacher had been agitated against the teacher on the Internet because he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class on the subject of freedom of expression. Five students who were 14 and 15 years old at the time of the crime are said to have helped the assassin to recognize 47-year-old Paty. The student, who told the attacker that it was the teacher Paty as he was leaving school, must serve six months in prison with an electronic ankle bracelet. A then 13-year-old student who triggered the crime with a false accusation received an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

The trial against eight adults, some of whom are said to have directly supported the attacker in preparing his crime, will only be completed in a year.