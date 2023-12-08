Yesterday with The Game Awards there was a lot of satisfaction regarding the awards ceremony, given that great video games received the deserved recognition, this ranges from Cyberpunk 2077 with the award for game on the fly, best sound section with HiFi Rushadventure game for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and of course, delivery of the year for Baldur’s Gate 3. With this the fans have been happy, or at least the vast majority of them.

There were some people who considered the awards unfair, and that was precisely the fandom of PlayStationwho expected that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will take away something, and that is because it is a game that has been liked a lot due to gameplay issues and also the technical part. However, in its seven nominations it turned out not to be a winner, which has made its fans angry, given that almost every company has taken a slice of the cake in various categories.

Here are some reactions from fans:

Spider-Man 2 with every nomination pic.twitter.com/byU0h3MrWS — chi ❀ (@chisdome) December 8, 2023

“how many awards did spider-man 2 win?” pic.twitter.com/3BiNB3tniA — J (@fl4me_on) December 8, 2023

This is weird, not even 1 award 😐 — Rosario Hepburn (@RosarioHepburn) December 8, 2023

They need a best Spider-Man game category at the game awards. pic.twitter.com/KGMHUEVczY — Ben – PleaseBeXcited (@PleaseBexcited) December 8, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the video game was nominated for best narrative, actor performance, audio design, best direction, action game, accessibility and best game of the year. Unfortunately none have been taken, and in those where he was fighting alongside Baldur’s Gate 3 normally the latter took the statuette. In the end, he has managed to place himself in the top 10, so fans should be happy about this fact.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is available in PS5.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I quite liked the game, but the thing here is that it had tough competitors against whom to compete for the statue, so those who beat it sincerely deserve it. Even with this, I highly recommend this work made by Insomniac Games.