Because Filippo Turetta's car will be analyzed with a technique also used in the Cogne crime

The Fiat Punto that belongs to Filippo Turetta arrived at the Ris station in Parma yesterday evening, Friday 15 December. Until that moment she was in the city of Halle, Germany, where they stopped him after an escape that lasted 7 long days after the crime.

After the autopsy on Giulia Cecchettin's body, the investigators will have to make new important findings investigations right inside the 22-year-old's car, to understand further details about the crime.

From what the newspaper reports The Corriere della Seraone of the techniques that will be used is the one called “Bloodstain pattern analysis.” This method consists ofanalysis of the disposition of blood tracesfound inside the vehicle.

These tracks they will have to help the Carabinieri to reconstruct other details about the crime of poor Giulia Cecchettin. The retired Carabinieri general and former commander of the RIS, Luciano Garofano on this he explained:

The technique is the same that was used in the villa in Cogne, for the investigation into the crime of little Samuele Lorenzi. From the analysis of the distribution of the blood traces inside the car it will be possible to understand how and where the girl was hit. However, these analyzes will not be able to tell us anything about premeditation: the investigations on any other objects found inside the car and on the black bags found on top of Giulia's body will play an important role in this.

What did the officers find in Filippo Turetta's car

German law enforcement found the 22-year-old stopped on the highway near Leipzig. He immediately has confessed Giulia's crime and also allowed himself to be arrested, without putting up any resistance.

Inside the car, officers found a knife with a blade of approximately 12 centimeters. Subsequently, also a cell phone, which perhaps belonged right to the girl.

Furthermore, even i black bags which Filippo would also have used to hide the body and would have thrown near the body in the wooded area, near Lake Barcis. In addition to the book with illustrations for children: “Even monsters brush their teeth.”