The psychiatric report on the boy guilty of killing Chiara Gualzetti, stated that he was perfectly lucid and cold

A few days after the sentence handed down in the case of the femicide of Chiara Gualzetti, the psychiatric assessment carried out on the 17-year-old guilty of the heinous act was disclosed. According to the expert who made it, it was not a demon that pushed the boy, but of clarity and full awareness of what was being done.

On July 26, the judge of the Juvenile Court of Bologna issued the sentence of the abbreviated rite, regarding the murder of Chiara Gualzetti.

On June 27, 2021, the 15-year-old had been brutally killed with stabs and blows from one of her peers, whom she considered a friend, in the park of the Abbey of Monteveglio.

Captured shortly thereafter, he had confessed the femicide is claimed to have acted because it was pushed by the voice of Samael, a demon who had assaulted her mind.

In 13 months of investigations, the investigators have carried out several psychiatric reports. This is because the boy’s defenders complained about a complete absence of ability to understand and want.

In these days the 150 pages of the latest psychiatric examination carried out on the young man, which retraces step by step all the processes that led the boy to make a gesture as crazy as it is irreparable.

The truth about the Chiara Gualzetti crime

Cold and aloof, devoid of empathy and guilt. This is what emerges from the report. Although in the 150 pages we return to talk about Samael, the demonic voice that the boy told had taken over him.

On a few occasions, the boy also said he was sorry for what happened to Chiara Gualzetti and who did not deserve it at all.

It can’t possibly have happened, it’s a nightmare. I am still sleeping, I would like to wake up. But unfortunately it is the reality. I feel guilty for not being able to resist this force.

These are the words spoken by the 17-year-old, which, however, they do not have never convinced the investigators.

Observing his behaviorslistening to hers statementsnoting even the grimaces of his face while retracing the steps of the femicide during the trial (he even seemed to hint at a smile), the experts were able to affirm with certainty that the boy he did not act out of psychosisbut lucidly.