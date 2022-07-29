The city of New Amsterdam was founded in 1624 by settlers from Holland. Within a few years of its establishment, the ever-practical Dutch were already meeting to do business. The transactions took place in the shade of a tree located next to a wall built to contain attacks by the Algonquin Indians, the original inhabitants of Manhattan Island. This alone shows that, despite being founded more than a century and a half later, on May 17, 1792, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is a very traditional institution. However, depending on the executives at Nyse, this image will change a little. The goal is to attract companies in the technology sector, which generally list their shares on competitor Nasdaq. “And we are going to increase diversity, going beyond American and Chinese companies,” said Alex Ibrahim, director of International Capital Markets at NYSE, in an interview with DINHEIRO.

The numbers show this. In 2019, the first year that Nyse put this strategy into practice, the total raised by 15 technology companies in IPOs totaled US$ 5.5 billion. The following year, with activities compromised due to the pandemic, 15 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) were also carried out. However, the volume of resources more than doubled, to US$ 13 billion. And in 2021 there were 50 launches, moving US$ 41.2 billion. The number of countries grew. And the list now includes Brazilian companies, such as Nubank. Ibrahim does not reveal projections for 2022, but acknowledges that he is more optimistic about the numbers expected for 2023.

“The most promising region is Southeast Asia, with companies from Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia,” he said. The justification is the profile of the populations. Many young people, used to technology and increasingly using mobile applications. “The profile of application users is very similar to that of Brazil”, said the executive. Which, not by chance, is the second most promising market in the eyes of Nyse executives.

A good example is the IPO of Nubank, held in December 2021. The company that was born from cool purple credit cards with no fees is a bank. “We don’t have ‘bank’ in our name by chance,” said David Velez, one of the founders, early on in the company. However, the decision to list the shares on Wall Street was due to fintech being seen more as “tech” than a financial company. “The American market is much more diversified than the Brazilian market and there are many more investors for technology companies, with a focus on growth,” said Thiago Lobão, founder of technology-focused asset manager Catarina Capital. “Outside, it is much easier to find interested companies in companies that promise significant growth, but that are not yet profitable to remunerate capital.

HIGH INTEREST Shares of technology companies have been suffering successive drops in their prices due to high interest rates and the prospect of tightening monetary policy in the United States, put in place to contain American inflation, which is at its highest levels in 40 years. The reduction in quotations, however, does not mean that these companies have become less attractive or less promising. It’s just the application of a mathematical formula, said Paulo Clini, Western Asset’s chief investment officer in Brazil. “The price of a stock at any given time is an indication of the company’s expected future results, brought to present value,” he said. This “bringing to present value” sounds complicated, but it is easy to understand. If the market calculates that a company will be worth $100 billion in August 2025, the share price in 2022 will be that same $100 billion, divided by expected interest and inflation over the next three years. This account reduces an expected value to a “present” (that is, at the current time) value. “When interest rates in the US go up, the share price ‘discount’ percentage goes up, which lowers the price,” he said. This reasoning applies to 100% of companies listed on the stock exchange. However, as technology companies are more dependent on abundant capital, the effect on their quotes is stronger than average. “That’s not to say tech companies have gotten worse,” Clini said.

Ibrahim acknowledges that investors’ approach has changed. According to him, the strategy even before US interest rates started to rise was 100% focused on growth. Now, there is more attention to the last line of the balance sheet. “If in the past ‘growth’ was the keyword, now it’s not so relevant anymore, investors are increasingly paying attention to the profitability part,” he said. What if the company doesn’t make a profit? “In this case, the investor will want to know how long it will take for the company to start making a profit, and which way it will go,” said the executive. “Strategies are more selective.”