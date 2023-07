Sunday, July 2, 2023, 07:19

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Hélène Valenzuela (Boulogne-sur-Mer, 1969) has the train in her veins, as a high-level executive in rail transport and with extensive international experience. Since December 2020, she has been the general director of Ouigo Spain, a subsidiary of the French SNCF, which became …

This content is exclusive for subscribers