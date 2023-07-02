The Cruz Azul team started the 2023 Opening Tournament on the wrong foot, losing 2-0 on their visit to Perla Tapatia to Zorros del Atlas.
The team led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti did not find their way and found themselves overtaken by the red and black club that took advantage of the rival’s defensive errors and used their local team to get the three units.
Until a few weeks ago, the footballer ‘Mudo’ Aguirre was just one signature away from becoming a new player for the Machine, however, due to an injury, the sky-blue board decided to thank them, and this time, they scored a goal.
Goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado will continue at Cruz Azul and will start. In this match, he worked hard to prevent it from being a scandalous win for the cement growers.
This was one of the postcards that drew the most attention, as it shows Aguirre celebrating with all his goal against Cruz Azul, a team that a few weeks ago decided to ‘brush’ him out of their ranks. Without a doubt, a message for the celestial directive.
Here is one of the mistakes made by the cement team that caused the second Atlist goal.
Among the good news for the Cruz Azul team was the debut of soccer player Raymundo Rubio, who had minutes in this commitment. Congratulations!
#Twitter #reacted #Cruz #Azuls #defeat #Atlas
Leave a Reply