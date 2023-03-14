Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 2:37 p.m.





Visibly moved and without losing the smile on their faces, the one that has come to conquer the hearts of the Huerta clubs, the new Queens of the Huerta, Andrea Sánchez and África Peñalver, received two luxury outfits each on Tuesday, one red and one green. Those with the most striking color, by the Murcia City Council; and the other two, from the companies Estrella Levante and Grupo Postres Reina. “I’m still assimilating the choice,” said Sánchez, before expressing his eagerness to try the new dresses. Along with the brand new bearer of the orange blossom crown, her child counterpart does not take off, also nervous but aware of the year that awaits both of them. “My ‘señor’ began to jump for joy as soon as she found out,” confesses Peñalver, while she hugs Sánchez tightly.

The act, chaired by the mayor José Antonio Serrano, was held in the Plenary Hall with the assistance of the head of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas and the two sponsors. “These costumes enhance the huertanas and, above all, all the Murcians,” said the councilor, who announced the starting signal for a party that “will be filled with huertanos and tourists” in the first year without restrictions since the pandemic. “They have become the great ambassadors of our traditions both nationally and internationally,” remarked Juan Pablo Hernández, president of the Federation of Peñas Huertas.

The two queens are in a cloud from which they have not yet descended. In less than a month the festivities will start with the exaltation ceremony, one of the stellar moments for the new bearers of the orange blossom crown, before the Bando de la Huerta. “There is a lot of noise abroad that transmits emotion and, at the same time, pride, but we will be prepared to represent our city in style,” says the Queen of the Garden.