The Plaza Circular of Murcia will become the epicenter of Murcia gastronomy this coming April on the occasion of the celebration of 'Murcia Foodie Week'. The event, which will take place between April 18 and 21, was presented this Tuesday by the vice mayor and councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez, and the councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumption, Jesús Pacheco, along with the organizers.

This festival hopes to serve as a showcase for the promotion of Murcia as a gastronomic tourism destination. To do this, several influencers have been invited to reveal the secrets of Murcian gastronomy, making the dishes reach their hundreds of thousands of followers through social networks and promoting Murcia as a gastronomic destination. Jesús Pacheco details that at this meeting the Circular will have dozens of booths, among which there will be food trucks, as well as spaces to taste the dishes and a tasting area.

'Murcia Foodie Week' will feature a selection of live performances, tastings, workshops, tastings with pairings and interactive culinary experiences. The objective is to create a significant social impact, placing Murcia on the map as a first-rate gastronomic destination.

For the Murcia Foodie Week, online content creators have been invited such as Papisviajeros, Bysherezade, Miraqueplan, Belensanchezmol, Rosabarrancos, Nuriarosa and Picoteoqueteveo, among others.

Chefs with recognition



This festival has the support of Jecomur, the Association of Chefs of the Region of Murcia, an entity aimed at promoting the gastronomic culture of the Region of Murcia. In addition, those responsible for the main restaurant establishments in Murcia will present their dishes at this meeting, establishments including El Churra; La Taúlla; La Cava de Royan; The secret; Oxox 131 and Marulanda, among others. They will also be accompanied by wineries such as Alceño, Nueva Maset, Delampa, Estrella de Levante, Coca Cola and Trikornita.

Councilor Rebeca Pérez points out that the gastronomic festival that will be held in the Circular between April 18 and 21 will have morning and afternoon hours. On Thursday, April 18, opening day, the booths will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; while Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, they will be from 12:00 to 16:30 and from 20:00 to 23:00; and on Sunday the 21st, from 12:00 to 16:30.

The presentation of the event, which was held in the Los Molinos del Río space, also included a performance that served to open the mouth of the performances that will be programmed in the Plaza Circular during these days. At the same time, attendees enjoyed a tasting-pairing of some of the tapas made by Rodi Fernández, chef of the La Taúlla restaurant and executive chef of 'Murcia Foodie Week'.