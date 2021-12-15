EP Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 1:46 PM



The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, and the Government Delegate of the Government in the Region, José Vélez, chaired this Wednesday the Local Security Board, which was also attended by the deputy mayor, Mario Gómez, and the councilors Enrique Lorca, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez , Juan Fernando Hernández and Carmen Fructuoso.

In the meeting, the special device of the Christmas holidays was studied in which the Local Police, Civil Protection, Firefighters, Civil Guard and National Police will intervene, covering those acts of the program and ensuring that the protection measures against the coronavirus are met.

Likewise, the Local Security Board agreed to implement a security reinforcement in the eastern part of the municipality, covering the districts of El Raal, Alquerías and Santa Cruz, of the Local Police, through the Special Security Group Citizen, and Civil Guard.