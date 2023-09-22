Gustavo Munúa “wants the team to feel good, identified with a game plan,” says the Grana coach, who also recognizes that “we really wanted to play against Ibiza, but it was also good for us to be able to work more and take advantage of the game.” plus time and get to this game very well.

Real Murcia is going to visit a San Fernando team that has only won one game, although it was against Córdoba at the Iberoamericano stadium: «It will be a tough match against a rival that will demand of us on an uncomfortable field. But the team is prepared and we know what we have to adapt to,” warns the Uruguayan.

Far from expectations



The Grana team, for now, is not complying and is very far from the top of the standings: «We had expectations of having more points at this time, but we also knew that we were not going to be at full performance now. We have a good squad, very competitive. We want San Fernando to see a different Murcia. “We are starting, we know the expectations that people have and we want to live up to it.”

The former coach of Nacional de Montevideo, among other teams, was also an elite player and is not nervous about his team’s situation, nor about the poor play it shows: “It is the most beautiful pressure there is, that of playing for objectives.” important. We have high expectations, but there is a path that we must know how to take. We cannot be confused, it is important to have an identity,” says Munúa.