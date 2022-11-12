Unlicensed. The District Municipality of Monsefú, through a statement, suspended the concert that the Grupo 5 orchestra had scheduled for this Sunday, November 13.

The event called “Elmer lives”, in honor of its founder Elmer Yaipén Uypan, who died on November 9, 1999, would not have the necessary permission to take place at the Estancia de Monsefú.

The municipality indicates that the dance activity “has not requested the corresponding official authorization from the municipality.”

In addition, the document notifies that said activity will not be allowed, and that the corresponding authority (Group 5) has already been notified.

Statement from the Municipality of Monsefú. Photo: diffusion

In response, the Chiclayo group founded in 1973 assured on its social networks that it does have the effective license to carry out the concert. It is known that the musical event would be free and will start at 4:00 p.m.

Response from the Chiclayo group after the release of the statement from the Municipality of Monsefú. Photo: diffusion

“The wait is over. With great joy we invite you to celebrate together the tribute to the founder of our orchestra Elmer Yaipén Uypan. Elmer lives 2022 edition, completely free. We are waiting for you!”, indicates the invitation that Group 5 made public for its fans.

Similarly, the musical group lamented the “lack of knowledge in administrative matters” by the Municipality of Monsefú.

“… We urge public opinion and our followers not to be surprised by this type of completely false and reckless comments,” emphasized the band from Chiclayo.