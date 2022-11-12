Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Daniel Dillmann, Nail Akkoyun

Split

In the south, the Ukrainians continue to advance towards Cherson. President Selenskyj calls the event “historic” The news ticker.

Kyiv conquers Kherson: Authorities warn against hasty return

Authorities warn against hasty return Strategically important city: Selenskyj speaks of “historic day” after Cherson liberation

Selenskyj speaks of “historic day” after Cherson liberation Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. For this reason, parts of them cannot be independently verified.

Update from Saturday, November 12, 07:00: After the withdrawal of the Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj reported that his own troops were continuing to advance towards the regional capital of Cherson in the south of the country. “The people of Kherson have been waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine,” said the head of state.

The people of Kyiv celebrate the success of Kherson. © GENYA SAVILOV/afp

Russia, for its part, says it has launched its first attacks on the part of the Cherson region that has only just been abandoned. “Currently, troops and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces are being shelled on the right bank of the Dnipro River,” the Defense Ministry said in Moscow.

News about the Ukraine war: Authorities warn against hasty return to Cherson

+++ 10.40 p.m.: While many people are feeling celebratory after Russia’s withdrawal from the Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities are warning against returning home too soon. “More and more settlements are returning under the Ukrainian flag,” said the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, in a video.

“I understand that everyone is homesick and wants to return home as soon as possible,” he said. Nevertheless, he asks everyone to “wait a little longer” because the situation is currently “too dangerous”. There is a high probability that Russian troops will shoot at the settlements that have just been cleared in the future – a fear that was partially realized on Friday afternoon (see update from 4:50 p.m.).

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

News about the Ukraine war: Reconstruction of liberated areas should begin as soon as possible

+++ 9.45 p.m.: The Ukrainian authorities want to start reconstruction in the liberated areas in the south of the country soon. The head of the regional military administration of Mykolaiv, which borders Kherson, visited the small town of Snihurivka on Friday to talk about “restoration of life in the liberated areas of the region.” reported about it CNN.

“We are already working to bring power and communications to the liberated communities and to restore the television signal. Tomorrow we are expected to replenish the camps with humanitarian aid to the population,” Kim said. He called on the population to beware of the explosive devices left behind by Russia. “Although the relevant services have already started clearing mines in the liberated areas, I urge local residents to exercise caution,” Kim added.

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj speaks of a “historic day” after the liberation of Cherson

+++ 8.50 p.m.: After the withdrawal of the Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj reported that his own troops were continuing to advance towards the regional capital of Cherson in the south of the country. “Today is a historic day,” said Zelenskyj in his video address on Friday evening. The city has not yet been completely liberated from the “enemy presence”, he explained. However, Ukrainian special forces are already on site. The residents of Kherson also independently removed Russian symbols from streets and buildings .

Zelenskyj also published a video that is supposed to show motorcades and cheering choirs for the approaching Ukrainian soldiers. Under pressure from the Ukrainian counter-offensives, Russia announced last Wednesday that it was withdrawing its own troops from the part of Cherson north-west of the Dnipro River. The regional capital of the same name, Cherson, is also located there.

News about the Ukraine war: satellite images show new damage to dams in the Kherson region

+++ 8.20 p.m.: New damage has occurred in the past 24 hours at a critical dam spanning the Dnipro River near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region CNN. This was shown by satellite images. The water flows from three sluice gates on the dam, where a large hydroelectric power station is located. It is unclear how the recent damage near the west bank was caused.

The US television station also reports explosions around the dam. A photo that emerged on social media in the afternoon shows water pouring out of the sluice gates on the dam. According to the report, although Ukrainian forces have liberated large parts of the Kherson region, they have not yet taken control of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine war news: bodies of civilians discovered in Kherson

+++ 7.20 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have found the remains of three civilians killed during the Russian occupation of Beryslav in the Kherson region. The bodies, which are being examined further, have fractured skulls and were found in a basement.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian troops are building a wall on the Belarus border

+++ 6.10 p.m.: A wall will be built on the northern border of Ukraine, on the border with Belarus, and the areas bordering Russia will also be fortified, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told Telegram. A ditch, a dam, a reinforced concrete wall with barbed wire: these are the technical barriers that are being built in the Volyn region. About three kilometers of the border have already been secured and the work is continuing. Work is also being carried out in Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts. That’s not all, but the details will not be revealed.

Ukraine war news: Russia shells abandoned areas in Cherson

Update from Friday, November 11, 4:50 p.m.: According to its own statements, shortly after the withdrawal of its own troops from the Ukrainian regional capital of Cherson and other places, Russia began attacks on the region that had just been abandoned. “Currently, troops and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces are being shelled on the right bank of the Dnipro River,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Just a few hours earlier, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that all Russian units in the southern Ukrainian region had been moved to the left bank of the river. According to information from Moscow, there are a total of more than 30,000 soldiers who are now stationed south-east of the Dnipro.

The Ukrainian side had already prepared for attacks on the places that had just been recaptured. The press secretary of the southern command of the Ukrainian army, Nataliya Humenyuk, said on television on Friday that the armed forces expected “massive shelling” of Kherson. This is due to the proximity of the Russians’ new line of defense on the opposite bank of the Dnipro, she said.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers in Cherson are said to surrender

First report from Friday, November 11th: Cherson – In the Ukraine war, the defenders apparently managed to retake the city of Cherson. According to the news portal, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense gave this Kyiv Independent known. “Kherson belongs to Ukraine again, our armed forces have entered the city,” said the statement from Kyiv.

The Russian soldiers still in the city were ordered to surrender immediately. This is the only way to prevent your own death. “Any Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed,” the threat read.

Ukraine War News: Kiev’s Artillery Now in Position

Images shared on the short message service Telegram, among others, allegedly showed soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag in the center of Cherson. These images cannot be independently verified. Also today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian armed forces had completely withdrawn from Cherson during the Ukraine war.

Cherson is considered a strategically important city in the Ukraine war. By capturing the city on the foothills of the Dnieper River, Kiev’s forces should find it easier to move troops to the south of the country.

In addition, control of Kherson puts Ukrainian artillery within reach of shelling important supply routes for the Russian army, thanks in large part to modern weaponry made available to Kyiv by the West. Only on Thursday did the Pentagon pledge modern weapons systems worth 400 million US dollars from the United States for Ukraine. This should also include ammunition for HIMARS artillery systems. (dil/nak with dpa)