The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has identified 23 barbecue sites in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, calling on community members to show a sense of responsibility when using these facilities.

The department stated, on its official electronic platforms, that families and friends can now enjoy barbecue in dozens of gardens and parks in various parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, stressing the need for all visitors to display a sense of responsibility when using the parks and to adhere to preventive measures in order to preserve their safety and the environment.

According to the department, the barbecue sites included 13 gardens and parks within Abu Dhabi Island, which included 4 parks on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (1, 2, 4 and 5), in addition to the dolphin park on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Zafarana Park on Al Muroor Street, and the official park between Sultan Bin Streets Zayed and Dalma, Heritage Park between Al Zahia Street and Zayed Port signal, Al Saji Park between Al Khaleej Al Arabi and Al Bateen Streets, Al Boom Park between Al Bateen and Al Yazwa Streets, Al Nofal Park between Al Yazwa and Al Maqar Streets, Family Park between Al Hosn and Khaled Bin Al Waleed Streets, Family Park between Mubarak Bin Mohammed Streets and Khalid bin Walid.

The department also identified 10 sites designated for barbecue on the mainland, including 4 gardens in the Al Shamkha area, which are “Al Kadi, Al Bairaq, Al Fanous, and Al Barajeel”, in addition to Rabdan Park in Rabdan District, Khalifa Park in Khalifa City, Al Wathba Park and Park, Al Khatim Park in Al Khatim City, Al-Adla Park in Al-Adla City, Yas North Gate Park on Yas Island.



