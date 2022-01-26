call of Duty will also remain available on PlayStation until the 2023, according to a report published by Jason Schreier on Bloomberg: this would be the agreement signed by Sony and Activision before the acquisition by Microsoft.

After Phil Spencer’s confirmation that Call of Duty will also remain on PlayStation, further evidence arrives in support of the thesis that the shooter will not become a ‘Xbox exclusive, or at least not immediately.

As reported by Schreier, the chattering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releasing this fall, the chapter coming in 2023 and a new version of Call of Duty: Warzone have all secured a release on PlayStation.

The article talks about at least four sources who said they were aware of this agreement, signed by Sony and Activision Blizzard before the latter was acquired by Microsoft.

Respecting these agreements has always been a prerogative of the Redmond house, as happened recently after the acquisition of Bethesda and the statements of Phil Spencer to that effect.