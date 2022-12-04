Celaya, Guanajuato.- On the highway state celaya – Comonfortarose a confrontation Come in armed civilians and elements of the Municipal police of Celaya, with a balance of three civilians killed.

Sources to the inside of the corporation reported that three of the alleged delinquents were downcast during the crossfire.

It was close to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday when residents of several neighborhoods to the north of the city reported an intense shooting.

The Secretary of Citizen Security reported that it was during a patrol on the highway to Comonfort when elements of the Special Operations Group (GOES) They were attacked, without explaining the reason, by armed persons who shot at them from a building.

The officers repelled the attack and they killed three of the alleged attackers and moments later more officials from the three levels of government came to the scene in support of the municipal police.

No officers were injured during the confrontation, assured the municipal office after the incident.

When the firing stopped, a group of uniformed men entered the building and found the bodies of the delinquents thrown on the floor.

They reported that right there they found weapons and other illegal objectsfor which they cordoned off the place and reported to the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG).

Agents arrived later. Investigation criminal as well as a couple of experts who entered the critical area to take photographs and secure possible evidence of the events.

At the end of the proceedings, the corpses were raised and carried to morgue as unidentified, to practice the legal necropsy.