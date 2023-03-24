Moisés Ramírez Aguilar, a politician from Oaxaca, was the victim of an armed attack on Thursday night

Oaxaca.- The climate of violence that plagues the state of oaxacaclaimed the life of a politician this Thursday night. Moises Ramirez Aguilarmunicipal leader of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in Santa María Huatulco, was victim of an armed attack in San Agustín Bay, just outside some cabins he owns.

In the course of the last 24 hours, six murders were recorded in the state of Oaxaca, where the population witnesses with anguish as the wave of violence in the entity continues.

The national leadership of the PRD spoke on Twitter to externalize their indignation and deep sadness, as well as to demand the prompt investigation of the crime.