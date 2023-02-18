DGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has appealed to China to do more to end Russian aggression in Ukraine. After a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi, the People’s Republic’s highest-ranking foreign politician, Baerbock said that if China now announces its own proposals for a peace solution, then it would be good that a country that bears responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council also takes responsibility work for world peace.

Baerbock’s meeting with Wang was one of many encounters she had during the Munich Security Conference. After speaking with her counterparts from Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries, she said it was important to meet partners “who are not part of our traditional alliances”. On the one hand, distant countries are also affected by the effects of the Ukraine war, for example through food shortages or energy shortages; these are “bombs that Putin throws on distant countries”. On the other hand, it is important to strengthen worldwide support for a new resolution of the UN General Assembly, in which the Russian attack is to be condemned again on the first anniversary of its beginning.

The further support of Ukraine with weapons and military means was also discussed in various formats in Munich. Baerbock took part in a round of talks with representatives of German armaments companies, which dealt, among other things, with the maintenance and logistics consequences of promised arms deliveries.

It was said that now that the delivery of tanks had been promised or promised, many questions about the compatibility of the various Leopard models, the availability of spare parts and the repair of damaged units had to be clarified. Baerbock said these questions are crucial. Germany is now trying to supplement its own supply of Leopard 2 A6s with supplies of the same type of tank from other European partners in order to simplify spare parts issues and logistics.