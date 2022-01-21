This weekend the BetPlay League begins and the emotions among the fans of the national rental in general have increased, taking into account the investments that several teams have made in hiring.

Without a doubt, the one that has caused the most expectation is that of the Cordovan striker Miguel Angel Borja who returns to Junior from Barranquilla after a stint at the Gremio de Brasil and being a frequent holder of the Colombian National Team.

Borja appears at the top of the ranking of the most expensive players in the league, updated by the specialized portal Transfermarkt.

(Images: a car almost ran over Egan Bernal)

Also in the group of the 10 best valued players in the market are three from Atlético Nacional and three from Millonarios. Four more clubs are represented on the same list and they are: Junior, Deportes Tolima, Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe.

The specific fact of the return of Giovanni Moreno to Nacional, is another of the events facing the League.

(See: The phrase of ‘Supermán’ López that unleashed the crisis in Movistar)

In the so-called top 10 are: a goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and two forwards. The players are valued in euros.

Gionavvi Moreno poses with the National shirt. Photo: National Athletic Twitter

This is the rank order

1. Miguel Borja – Junior (4 million euros)

2. Jarlan Barrera – Atlético Nacional (3.4 million euros)

3. Andrés Felipe Román – Millionaires (2.5 million euros)

4. Sergio Mosquera – Sports Tolima (2.4 million euros)

5. Yeison Guzmán – Atlético Nacional (1.6 million euros)

6. Álvaro Montero – Millionaires (1.6 million euros)

7. Jose Ortiz – Santa Fe (1.5 million euros)

8. Harold Preciado – Deportivo Cali (1.5 million euros)

9. Baldomero Perlaza – Atlético Nacional (1.5 million euros)

10. Stiven Vega – Millionaires (1.4 million euros)

SPORTS

more sports news

Super Bowl 2022: the artists who will perform at halftime are revealed

Exclusive: complaints of sexual harassment known by Mindeporte

Barcelona suffers another hard setback: out of the Copa del Rey