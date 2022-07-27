MultiVersus premiered on Tuesday, July 26 in a free open beta for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One. A couple of days ago the popularity of the title during the closed beta was evident: up Steam more than 60,000 concurrent players have registered.

While it is difficult to study its real success without having player data from the console versions, the data for the Valve can be representative: in the last 24 hours the game has in fact exceeded 140,000 simultaneous players.

Notably, MultiVersus peaked in the past 24 hours with 144,456 simultaneous players. For a few hours this made it the fourth game with the most concurrent users on the platform at the time, behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Lost Ark.

At the time of writing, the game is in 11th place with approximately 55,000 simultaneous players.

The Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game developed by Player First Games brings together a myriad of characters from different Warner Bros. intellectual properties, such as Game of Thrones, Looney Tones, Scooby Doo and, of course, DC superheroes and villains. Basketball player LeBron James was added to the catalog this Tuesday, with Rick & Morty coming later.

Source: VGC