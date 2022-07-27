HS Environment | In Finland, a record number of the pest that ate the spruce forests of Central Europe was found in an amazingly far north

Even central Finland is no longer safe from the letterpress beetle. The background is global warming.

Fir trees This summer, a number of eating letterpress beetles have been found in Finland exceeding the epidemic limit further north than ever before during the ten years of monitoring.

The epidemic limit means the amount that creates an increased risk of forest destruction.

“No records have been broken in southern Finland this summer, but in the north, quantities that have not been observed before have been found,” says the research manager of the Natural Resources Center (Luke) Markus Melin.

The epidemic limit has already been exceeded during July in the Ähtäri and Äänekoski regions. In addition, according to Melini, the epidemic border is already being “tickled” in the Haapajärvi and Kärsämäki region, and surprisingly abundant fishing finds have been obtained from around Sotkamo and Kajaani.

The climate warming increases the risk of letterpress destruction in areas that were previously safe from them due to their coldness. The long heat of last summer has an effect in the background.

“If such summers become more common, it will benefit the printer,” says Melin.

The increase in heat cycles and warming is one of the best-known consequences of human-caused climate change. In northern latitudes, such as in Finland, the climate warms about twice as fast as the world average.

Finland’s average temperature has already risen by more than 2 degrees since the middle of the 19th century.

In a warm summer, the beetles begin to reproduce earlier, and the eggs develop under the bark more densely than in a cold summer. Mild winters facilitate the survival of hibernating adults.

The bookworm lays its eggs in a tunnel it digs under the bark of a fir tree. After hatching, the larvae eat their own tunnels. A fir tree dies when its nutrient supply is cut off.

It has been seen this summer in Luke’s beetle traps, of which there are more than forty in different parts of Finland. In many places, more than 15,000 bookworms have already accumulated in the tube fishing groups that have been treated with the lure pheromone, which in Luke is considered to be the epidemic limit of one summer.

The hunt will continue at least until the end of August.

Monitoring has been done since 2012. According to Melini, there is now enough data that, for example, research can be started on the effect of different types of forest on the number of beetles.

Printer is not a foreign or newcomer species. It belongs to the native species of Finland everywhere where spruce grows. What is new in the current situation is that the beetle is now found so abundantly in the north that more widespread forest destruction is possible.

The aim is therefore not to completely get rid of the bookworm, but rather to avoid harmfully large raids in the economic forests. In the circulation of the natural forest, the letterpress has its own part, and Melin even calls it a key species.

“It’s usually the first to kill the old spruces, which other organisms can then take advantage of.”

In the spring and winter, HS got to know the extensive destruction of printing presses in the Czech Republic. The entire opening shown in the picture has been cut due to letterpress damage. Otherwise, beating wide openings would not even be legal in the Czech Republic.

in Central Europe for example, in Germany and the Czech Republic, printers have destroyed entire forests after drought and heat seasons. In Finland, the greatest destruction has been seen in southern and southeastern Finland. Trees killed by the book printer have also been seen in Helsinki Central Park.

Epidemics usually start from storm damage, as the beetles first strike trees that have been felled by the wind. The starting point of the epidemic is also a pile of logs, which has been left for too long on the side of the road.

That’s why in Finland, the date by which roadside trees must be harvested is set by law at the latest. The date was moved up to mid-July precisely because of global warming, which Melin considers a good solution. The beetles’ schedules have moved up.

“This summer, the old dates would have been completely inadequate.”

In Central Europe, the most extensive destructions have occurred in areas where the grown-up and one-sided economic six have come to suffer from drought. A spruce defends itself against intruders with its resin, but with a dried spruce, the defense is weakened.

General Contrary to popular belief, rotting trees do not increase the risk of bookworms. The letterpress does not eat rotten wood, but weakened hardwood.

“Rotting trees can even help, because they are home to, for example, parasitic mites that limit the number of printers,” says Melin.

Melin sees this summer’s observations as a wake-up call for forest owners in central Finland.

“I would say that there is no need to worry yet, but you should be alert.”

The round holes in the bark and the brown pulp tell of the printer’s arrival.

It is worth observing the trees felled by the wind and the sides of clear-cuts, where the fir trees, which are used to being in the forest, have suddenly been directly exposed to the heat. You should do the inspection round in May-June.

Trees that have been hit by a bookworm can be recognized by the round holes in the base bark and the brown pulp at the base of the tree. If the bark patterned by the beetle comes off, the tree is already dead and the beetles have moved on.

After the printer has killed the fir tree, the bark starts to fall off.

Melin gives a couple of basic tips for longer-term planning as well.

“The right tree species for the right place of growth is the first thing,” he says.

In Finland, plenty of spruces have been planted in places that, due to their dryness, would have been better suited for pine. The reason for the distortion is the better yield of spruce and the fact that pine seedlings are too good for elk.

Another tip from Melini is to prefer mixed forest. If the commercial forest is sufficiently diverse at the landscape level, not all eggs are in the same basket and the damage caused by a pest specializing in one species will be smaller.

In addition, deciduous trees bring moisture to the forest, which also helps spruces to defend themselves against pests.