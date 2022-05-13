Last year there was a resurgence of crossover video games, those that try to clone the success that Super Smash Bros. has achieved throughout its history in the industry. And precisely one of those projects is Multi Versuswhich brings together many of the stars of Warner Bros. Y cartoon Network to fight the fiercest fights.

To give us a preview of what’s to come, a new gameplay has been released on the video game’s official YouTube channel, in which we can see two fighting genre experts and two developers of this title fight. Right there, you can see that they use quite recognizable characters such as Tom and Jerry, Superman, Wonder Woman and the god shaggy.

However, what was most striking about the presentation of Multi Versus is the fact that there will be an open alpha in the next few days, specifically it will kick off the May 19 and will end on the 27th of the same month. Being a fairly restricted access, but it is possible to play if you have enough luck to be chosen by the system.

In order to register for this limited demo, all you have to do is access the Web page of the title, and later you will have to register with our user, if you do not have one, you can create it through simple steps. Once the registration is done, we will have to wait for future notifications from the page to know if we were chosen in the alpha.

Remember that Multi Versus will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point of 2022. It is worth remembering that it is a free-to-play program.

Via: Warner