Multiversus it is a success but sometimes this is not enough. The game needs a little more time to polish some details and the development team has therefore decided to postpone the release date of Season 1 and Morty, new character.

The information was shared through a official tweet of the Multiversus profile. As you can see below, he writes: “A big thank you to everyone who is playing Multiversus. It is great to see so many players enjoying the game and the release of the Open Beta is just the beginning.”

He continues: “We want to let everyone know that we are postponing the start of Season 1 and the release of Morty to a future date. We know this may be disappointing for some and we want to reassure our community that we are working hard to create new ones. and amazing content that will delight players. We will let you know the new dates as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling the Season 1very early”.

It seems therefore that we will have to wait some time before the publication of Season 1 and the new character, Morty (from Rick & Morty). Recall that Multiversus is free to play and, without paying, allows you to use four characters within a rotation: here are the current ones and when they will change.