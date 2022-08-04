Tamaulipas.- A father and a girl who were walking along the shore of a lagoon in the Nuevo Madero neighborhood of Altamira, Tamaulipas, experienced a terrifying episode when they were attacked by a crocodile while trying to fish.

Civil Protection reported that the events took place while the girl cooled off on the shores of the lagoon and the father was fishing for something to take home and dinner.

The girl was surprised by the ferocious attack of the crocodile that managed to bite his back and left forearmwhich caused serious injuries but saved his life, thanks to the prompt intervention of his father.

the man succeeded snatch his daughter from the crocodile to prevent her from being dragged into the depths of the lagoon where it would be devoured by the reptile.

The minor was quickly treated by paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross and, according to official information, her state of health is reserved forecasts due to the severity of the injuries.

We recommend you read:

Neighbors of the colony warn about the danger involved in venturing through these lagoons but, they recognize, fishing in this place represents the daily sustenance of many families in the region.