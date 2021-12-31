The license belongs to Warner Bros., so they have complete freedom to include fighters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

By Axel García / Updated December 31, 2021

Just like the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl developers did a while ago, it is now the MultiVersus team that about to the community eagerly awaiting the title. With an extensive list of fighters that could appear in this proposal similar to Super Smash Bros., fans did not take long to mention one of the most popular sagas within the fighting genre that could have representatives in this title, Mortal Kombat, and the director of the title did not remain silent before the requests.

If you were to choose 2 Mortal Kombat characters, who would you choose?Tony huynhTony Huynh, the director in question, surely received numerous requests to include Scorpion and Sub-Zero in MultiVersus, because although he did not confirm or deny both additions in his response published on social networks, he invited the community to share their favorite fighters belonging to the bloody saga of fights.

“I’m definitely not saying it’s going to happen,” said the director. “But if you were to choose 2 characters Who would they choose from Mortal Kombat to join MultiVersus? “Following this invitation, the proposals began to flood into Huynh’s account, among which we see not only mentions of Scorpion and Sub-Zero, but other popular fighters such as Kitana, Raiden, Johnny Cage, and Liu Kang.

As we well know, MultiVersus borrows the system from Super Smash Bros., and mixes it with its own approach in cooperative fighting. Batman, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark and even Shaggy, are just the first known and confirmed faces within the cast.

Who would you like to see on MultiVersus? We already think about our choices, because with so many licenses In addition to Mortal Kombat, there is incredible potential for the success of this fighting game on platforms. Remember, the game is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

